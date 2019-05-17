Okanagan Falls waterfront, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

VIDEO: Grey skies for this May long weekend

A mix of sun, clouds and showers are in the forecast

Periods of rain are in the forecast across the Okanagan Valley, with temperatures in the low 20 C.

In the Okanagan, expect showers with sunny periods throughout the long weekend.

For the Shuswap, mainly clouds and showers and temperature highs ranging from 19 C to 22 C.

For the Similkameen, grey skies and showers with sun in the forecast to end the weekend.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Here is your full weekend weather update:

