VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

Harbour Air made history Tuesday with the first ever electric commercial aircraft flight. (Twitter/Harbour Air Seaplanes)

Harbour Air Seaplanes launched the “world’s first electric commercial aircraft” test flight on Tuesday.

Retrofitted with a 750 horsepower all-electric magni500 propulsion system, the six-passenger DHC-2 Havilland Beaver had a successful test flight at the Harbour Air Seaplane terminal in Richmond, B.C.

The record-breaking flight is the world’s first ever all-electric commercial aircraft lift off.

In March, Harbour Air announced it would partner with Washington State engineering firm MagniX in its goal of becoming the first-ever all-electric airline.

Harbour Air flies to Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland Whistler, Seattle and the Sunshine Coast. In 2007 the company became the first North American airline to go carbon-neutral by buying carbon offsets.

With files from Katya Slepian.

