VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

Henry has left one bubble for a much larger one.
Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, returned to the Pacific Wednesday after having spent the last six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea.
The male cephalopod arrived in June to much fanfare. He left weighing 22 pounds, or 9.8 kilograms, having added 17 pounds or 7.7 kg since his arrival.
Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea captured the release in a video posted on Facebook.
“(Bye) Henry, we’ll miss you.”
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.