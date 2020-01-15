VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Highway 1 is shut down in parts of Abbotsford and Chilliwack due to whiteout conditions and blowing snow.

says that the conditions between Lickman and Whatcom have very limited visibility and the roads are slippery.

The highway contractor, Emil Anderson Maintenance, took to social media to alert motorists that Highway 1 is shut along the Sumas Prairie, from Lickman Exit 116 to Sumas Exit 92).

DriveBC has released a travel advisory warning drivers to stay off all parts Highway 1 unless “absolutely necessary.”

The Abbotsford Police Department’s social media is giving a similar warning to stay off the highway between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

“Emergency crews are having a difficult time reaching stranded motorists. The Roads are treacherous. Please stay home.”

One driver told The News that he couldn’t see a foot in front of him at times.

“There were semis and cars everywhere in the ditch.”

