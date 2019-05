Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Okanagan Falls beach in May, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

The grey skies are expected to clear for sun and warmer temperatures across the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan, expect temperatures sun and temperature highs between 20 C to 24 C.

In the Shuswap, more sun is in the forecast with some cloudy periods.

In the Similkameen, sunny skies, with possible showers into the evenings.

