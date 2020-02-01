Salmon Arm fire crews arrived at the Salmon Arm Comfort Inn to rescue a man trapped in an elevator on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Sean Heddle)

Video: Man trapped in elevator following power outage

A rescue team freed the man within 15 minutes of the power going out

A man was rescued from an elevator at a Salmon Arm hotel after the building lost power Saturday morning.

Strong winds caused several outages across the Shuswap on Saturday morning, including the Salmon Arm Comfort Inn.

As the power went out a man who stepped into the elevator on the main floor became trapped.

According to front desk staff, the man remained in the elevator for 15 minutes before Salmon Arm fire crews were able to open the doors.

Read more: Thousands without power in Salmon Arm and area

Read more: Highway from Merritt to Hope closed for flooding and debris

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Power out for North Okanagan residents
Next story
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole coming to Okanagan

Just Posted

Late-game heroics lead Vernon Vipers past Prince George

Vipers score with 17 seconds left in third period to win 2-1 at home on Friday

Power out for North Okanagan residents

BC Hydro customers in Lumby, Cherryville and Armstrong experiencing outages

Visual and performing arts collide at Vernon’s Blues Night

Local artists to provide diverse art exhibit alongside world-class blues acts at Winter Carnival

Highway from Merritt to Hope closed for flooding and debris

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Cherkowski siblings reflect on magic of Vernon Pee Wee Hockey Tournament

The 49th annual tournament takes place Feb. 13-16

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole coming to Okanagan

He is the first leadership condidate to visit the Okanagan

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Roads closed, evacuations taking place

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

Video: Man trapped in elevator following power outage

A rescue team freed the man within 15 minutes of the power going out

Most Read