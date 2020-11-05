VIDEO: More than a dozen arrested in U.S. cities as protesters demand vote count

People use the lights on their phones as they march on the night of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)People use the lights on their phones as they march on the night of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Demonstrators attend a rally in McPherson Square to support the counting of all votes the day after Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)Demonstrators attend a rally in McPherson Square to support the counting of all votes the day after Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Keith Bentz joins others demonstrating outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol to urge that all votes be counted, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Keith Bentz joins others demonstrating outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol to urge that all votes be counted, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A protester yells after a march to the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on the night of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)A protester yells after a march to the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on the night of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
People rally outside City Hall, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. Dozens of pro-Trump protesters gathered to protest after Democratic challenger Joe Biden was reported to have flipped the Republican stronghold of Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)People rally outside City Hall, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. Dozens of pro-Trump protesters gathered to protest after Democratic challenger Joe Biden was reported to have flipped the Republican stronghold of Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Trump supporter Charles Littleton, center, helps separate a fellow Trump supporter, left, from Biden supporter Angelo Austin, right, as they argue outside the central counting board at the TCF Center in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)Trump supporter Charles Littleton, center, helps separate a fellow Trump supporter, left, from Biden supporter Angelo Austin, right, as they argue outside the central counting board at the TCF Center in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Demonstrators call for all votes be counted as they demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, as vote counting in the general election continues. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Demonstrators call for all votes be counted as they demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, as vote counting in the general election continues. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Ed Martin, right center, president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, a conservative political organization based in St. Louis, Mo., speaks outside the Republican National Committee headquarters, as Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin, far left, stands by in opposition, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Ed Martin, right center, president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, a conservative political organization based in St. Louis, Mo., speaks outside the Republican National Committee headquarters, as Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin, far left, stands by in opposition, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Police arrested dozens of people in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon overnight during protests demanding a tally of all votes in the US election, and smaller groups backing President Donald Trump returned to tabulation sites in closely contested states to insist counting be halted.

In Seattle, seven people were arrested. One person arrested for allegedly damaging property was taken to a hospital after “experiencing a medical episode,” police said in a statement early Thursday.

The protests came as the president insisted, without evidence, that there were major problems with voting and counting of ballots. Republicans filed suit in multiple states, preparing to contest election results.

In Minneapolis, police arrested more than 600 demonstrators who marched onto an interstate in Minneapolis Wednesday night protesting Trump’s threats to challenge the election results, as well as a variety of social injustices.

No force or chemicals were used to make the arrests for walking on a freeway and being a public nuisance, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

In Portland, protesters smashed windows at businesses, hurled objects including fireworks at officers. Police made at least 10 arrests, according to a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers seized multiple firearms, ammunition, a knife, fireworks, body armour and gas masks from people who were arrested, a sheriff’s office statement said.

One of the people who was arrested had a rifle with a magazine of ammunition, fireworks, a knife and was wearing a ballistics vest, the sheriff’s office said.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called out the National Guard to manage the unrest in Portland, which has been a scene of regular protests for months.

“It’s important to trust the process, and the system that has ensured free and fair elections in this country through the decades, even in times of great crisis,” Brown said in a statement.

Portland protester Richard March said he came despite a heart a heart condition that makes him vulnerable to COVID-19.

“To cast doubt on this election has terrible consequences for our democracy,” he said. “I think we are a very polarized society now — and I’m worried about what’s going to come in the next days and weeks and months.”

In New York, hundreds of people paraded past boarded-up luxury stores on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, and in Chicago, demonstrators marched through downtown and along a street across the river from Trump Tower. Protesters also gathered in cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Pittsburgh and San Diego.

The protests came as smaller groups of Trump supporters gathered at vote tabulation sites in Phoenix, Detroit and Philadelphia, decrying counts that showed Democrat Joe Biden leading or gaining ground.

In Phoenix, at least two dozen Trump supporters gathered outside city hall Thursday morning, chanting “Protect Our Vote.” The group said they planned to return to the tabulation centre, where a Wednesday night rally decried a declaration by Fox News that Biden was the winner in Arizona.

“We’re not going to let this election be stolen. Period,” said Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican and staunch Trump supporter, told the crowd Wednesday.

READ MORE: Biden needs 1 more battleground state to win the White House

Observers from both major political parties were inside the election centre as ballots were processed and counted, and the procedure was live-streamed online at all times.

Several sheriff’s deputies blocked the entrance to the building. The vote-counting went on into the night, Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson said.

“Everyone should want all the votes to be counted, whether they were mailed or cast in person,” said the statement issued by two top county officials — one a Democrat and the other a Republican. “An accurate vote takes time. … This is evidence of democracy, not fraud.”

In Detroit, a few dozen Trump supporters gathered outside the city’s convention centre Thursday morning, as election workers counted absentee ballots inside. They held signs that said “stop the steal” and “stop the cheat.”

A small group of counter protesters gathered on the other side of the street, and the two sides shouted at each other. Trump’s supporters occasionally mocked those on the other side over a loud speaker.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, insisted Wednesday that both parties and the public had been given access to the tallying, “using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately.”

___

AP reporters Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Terry Tang in Phoenix and Claire Galofaro in Detroit contributed to this report.

Martha Bellisle And Adam Geller, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Donald TrumpJoe BidenUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream
Next story
Protection against cruel punishment doesn’t apply to corporations: Supreme Court of Canada

Just Posted

Glenmore Road will be reduced to one lane each way due to paving work in the area. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)
Roadwork slated for Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive

Traffic may experience travel delays while work begins Friday

Harwood Elementary Grade 7 students Alexus Wolden (from left), Ashley Kotz, Oliver Williamson and Josh Tran watch as classmate Brady Forsyth places a poppy on the grave of William (Walker) MacNeil in Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery during the No Stone Left Alone remembrance ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 4. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon students remember veterans with poppies

More than 200 students will lay nearly 1,100 poppies on veterans’ graves at Vernon cemetery

Memories.
Morning Start: Our sharpest memories are from early adulthood

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Esther Hoffman, a Heaton Place resident in Armstrong, recalls meeting her husband, George, days after returning from the Second World War. (Carrie O’Neill - Heaton Place contributed)
Perspectives of a war veteran’s wife in Armstrong

Esther Hoffman recalls how she first met her husband after the war

Rick Dugdale, CEO of Enderby Entertainment. The company has acquired visual effects company Chariotdrive and will open a feature film and television production office in Kelowna, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 announcement. (Contributed)
Enderby Entertainment to open film production office in Kelowna

The company with Okanagan roots is expanding its global operations in Canada

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Edward Malone was told his catering service can't operate out of a Rutland commercial kitchen due to zoning restrictions. (True Flavours Inc. - Facebook)
Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream

Edward Malone has worked hard to work his way up, but a recent setback has been discouraging

ADAM Integrated Industries’ George Rithaler demonstrates one of the glove units within Sentinel Cottage, a safe, portable meeting space designed by the Salmon Arm company to accommodate visits with seniors in care facilities under COVID-19 restrictions. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm business offers safe solution for visits with seniors in care facilities

Sentinel Cottage a portable meeting space created in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Salmon Arm residents have been targeted by an elaborate phone scam. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident targeted in phone scam demanding Bitcoin payment

Scammers impersonated RCMP phone number to trick at least one victim

Narcan is the only thing that reverses an overdose.
Overdoses spike in South Okanagan

Interior Health warns that a drug called purple down may be connected

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Melanie Gardner is pictured at her home in Stittsville, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Melanie Gardner moved to Canada to escape Donald Trump’s presidency, but even on the other side of the border she said the stress of the U.S. election is taking a physical toll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Moving to Canada didn’t ease this American’s election-induced stress

She doesn’t expect to move back to the U.S. regardless of the results

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘It means so much:’ Families thankful for painted poppy rocks on Remembrance Day

Many who set out to find one of her poppy-painted rocks have a close relationship with Remembrance Day

Most Read