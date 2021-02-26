VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman using a walker in Burnaby this past April.

Vancouver resident Hayun Song, 32, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm from an unprovoked attack on April 3 near Metrotown SkyTrain station.

Cpl. Brett Cunningham of the Burnaby RCMP lauded the public in a statement Friday (Feb. 26) for tips leading to Song’s arrest.

“Our high-risk offender unit has reviewed all the evidence, received tips from the public, and completed an extensive investigation,” concluded Cunningham.

In May, the detachment released footage showing what appeared to be a woman assaulting the senior. Authorities asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Video showed an 84-year-old mobility-assisted senior on Central Boulevard and another woman sticking out her leg to trip her. According to police, the senior sustained an injury.

Both the suspect, Song, and the unidentified victim are believed to be unknown to one another.

