VIDEO: North Okanagan woman has close encounter with grizzly bear

A grizzly bear spotted in Spallumcheen has scared up caution among residents and visitors.

Caitlin Macdonald shot a video of the bear strolling through her yard near Mt. Rose Swanson July 4.

“The bear was in our area and specifically around our house and yard for two days,” Macdonald said. “I believe our compost bin may have been an attractant. We notified conservation, removed all possible attractants and admired him from a safe distance. He has since moved on.”

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society has shared the video as a warning to hikers, residents and anyone in the area.

“This bear doesn’t appear to be that old and is in good shape. With the cool, wet spring there is a pretty good berry crop out there so hopefully this bear is well fed and people leave it alone so it can stay out of trouble,” the society said. “Grizzly bears are increasing in number and reclaiming some of their former range after being hunted quite extensively in the past. The last grizzly bear that was spotted on the mountain was in 2020.”

The grizzly has been spotted near the end of Walbridge Road and scat has been spotted on the mountain.

“Please be careful when recreating on the mountain. Pack everything out so as not to create any attractants. Travel in groups and make noise so bears know that you are coming. They would rather avoid you then confront you,” said the society.

Hikers are urged to carry bear spray and a whistle and keep dogs on a leash as dogs will often chase bears but then come back to you for protection, bringing the bear with them.

