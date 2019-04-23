VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

A woman is mourning the loss of four pets, which have yet to turn up after an April 20 fire in Peachland.

Amy Hansen said she found out she lost all of her belongings as well as her beloved pets when she returned to her Somerset Avenue home.

“I was at the gym to find my house burnt to the ground. I lost everything except for the clothes I was wearing and Peaches, my Pomeranian, who was found outside but two dogs and two cats are still unaccounted for,” said Hansen.

She said she is shocked this could happen to her and is trying to rebuild.

Cam Banan, the owner of Bosley’s Peachland, said Hansen was a regular at the pet shop. When he learned it was the Pomeranians, Frankie and Pup Pup, which Hansen brought in weekly, he wanted to help.

“They were regulars and also part of our family, so to hear that broke my heart. I knew I can’t bring back her pets but I can help her out by making Peaches comfortable with a bed and some food. I couldn’t imagine what she was going through but I knew I needed to help out,” said Banan.

READ MORE: Update: Fire destroys Peachland home on Somerset Avenue

A GoFundMe has been started to help Hansen get back on her feet.

“You just never think it will happen to you,” said Hansen.

The Peachland Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it isn’t considered suspicious.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules
Next story
West Kelowna fire under control

Just Posted

Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Thousands pack North Okanagan section over long weekend

Director brings terror of Macbeth back to Vernon

“Something wicked this way comes.”

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

Organ donation push on as Vernon officer fights for life

Those interested in becoming an donor should visit taketwominutes.ca to sign up

Shakespeare Fest sees students ‘play on’ in Vernon

19th annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival draws hundreds from across B.C.

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

West Kelowna fire under control

A fire broke out just above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday

SPCA investigating hen cull at Shuswap egg farm

Egg farm regulator says they are confident cull at was done properly

Counterpoint Choir spreading the news in Vernon

Award-winning director Coreen Smith retiring

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

The 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show hits shores April 27 and 28.

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening now in the Okanagan

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Kelowna pimp faces 4 year sentence

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Most Read