Sheriffs lead John Brittain, the man accused in a quadruple fatal shooting in Penticton Monday, into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)

VIDEO: Penticton mayor recounts accused shooter’s time working at city

RCMP encourage witnesses of Monday’s shooting incident to come forward

A man that Penticton’s mayor described as a “gentle man” when he worked at the city is facing murder charges after a shooting spree left four dead on Monday.

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder as a result of the incidents that allegedly occurred on April 15.

Two men and two women were killed in Cornwall and on Heales Avenue.

One has been identified as Rudi Winter, but police say they themselves will not be releasing any names.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Penticton man charged with murder following shooting spree

Brittain made a brief appearance at provincial court in Penticton Tuesday morning and was remanded to the Okanagan Correctional Facility until his next court appearance in May.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot in Penticton shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
