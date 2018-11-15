Carrie Lemay meets her new alert dog, Freckles, in Oakville, Ontario. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

Just minutes after Carrie Lemay met her new dog, Freckles, she says the black lab starting frantically pawing and jumping up on her.

Freckles wasn’t just being disobedient — she is a diabetic alert dog, trained to detect low blood sugar in people like Lemay, who has Type 1 diabetes.

After being “alerted,” Lemay then tested and confirmed she was “low,” something that can be life-threatening for diabetics.

“When your blood sugar drops it drops fast,” the 43-year-old says. “You don’t now where you are or what to do, so your mind is kind of off in another world, so (having the dog) will really help.”

Lemay and five other people with Type 1 diabetes met their new canine companions this week in Oakville, Ontario.

The Canadian Press

Most Read