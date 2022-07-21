A suspect in a stranger assault in June 21 in Vancouver, B.C., is described as 30 to 50 years of age, 6-feet tall, with a slim build and short black hair. He was seen wearing a light brown pullover, dark coloured pants and black runners. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

A suspect in a stranger assault in June 21 in Vancouver, B.C., is described as 30 to 50 years of age, 6-feet tall, with a slim build and short black hair. He was seen wearing a light brown pullover, dark coloured pants and black runners. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen punching woman on Vancouver bus in stranger attack

Another assault on a stranger in Vancouver under investigation

Another woman has been attacked in a stranger assault on a Vancouver-area bus.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police announced Thursday (July 21) that a woman was on a bus travelling north bound on Main Street in Vancouver on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. when a man she did not know boarded the bus at Marine Drive and sat several seats away.

Shorty after, the man stood up aggressively and approached the woman, police said, and stood inches from her face, allegedly shaking his fist in the air and threatening to punch her.

The woman alerted the bus driver.

Security video taken from inside the bus shows the man pacing back and forth before approaching the woman during one of the stops. Without provocation, the man can be seen punching her in the head and face several times, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police say the man was last seen exiting the bus at Main Street and 64th Avenue.

The suspect is described as Black, 30 to 50 years of age, 6-feet tall, with a slim build and short black hair. He was seen wearing a light brown pullover, dark coloured pants and black runners.

Anyone with any information about this assault is asked to call 604-515-8300.

This is the latest in a notable rise in stranger attacks in the Lower Mainland.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Feds increase child benefit up to nearly $7K due to inflation
Next story
Bring cash: B.C. gas stations make up 94 of top 100 priciest in Canada

Just Posted

Veteran Vernon broadcaster Betty Selin has accepted an invitation from the Vernon Community Radio Society to be its honourary fundraising campaign chairperson. (Photo submitted)
Vernon Community Radio startup delayed

Premier John Horgan was in Vernon June 25, 2022 meeting with the Vernon Fire Rescue Services team along with his NDP counterparts. (VFRS photo)
Showcasing Vernon to the province

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) hosted their annual hazardous household waste roundup event in Creston on Sept. 19. Hundreds of cars passed through the parking lot of the rec centre for the four-hour event, and one-by-one they lined up and were met by volunteers who sorted through and organized whatever electronics and other hazardous items they had to offer. Volunteers from the Creston Fire Rescue, RDCK, Terrapure Environmental and other organizations sifted through large quantities of car batteries, paint, computers, TVs, DVDs, household cleaners, lightbulbs and more. Following the event, the waste was sent to a disposable facility in Kelowna for further sorting and disposal. In addition to Creston, the RDCK hosted hazardous roundup events in Kaslo, Castlegar, Silverton and Nakusp throughout the month of September. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
Hazardous waste rounded up on Westside

Deb Heale from the host Spallumcheen Golf and Country gets out of sand trouble on the 10th hole during the 2022 Spallumcheen Ladies Open Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Countback determines Spallumcheen ladies golf event champ

Pop-up banner image ×