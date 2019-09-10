A power outage Monday for 1,000 Eastside Road residents was caused by equipment failure. (Lisa Lauzon photo)

VIDEO: Power outage sparked for Vernon residents

Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer

“This is why 535 of us are out of power on Eastside Road just below Sunset properties.”

In fact, more than 1,000 Vernon residents were left in the dark Monday night.

A transformer malfunction sparked a power pole around 6 p.m., cutting off the power to 1,054 residents until shortly after midnight.

Lisa Burgess Lauzon caught the eruption on video.

“Then I realized I was standing under all the power lines up the road and they were shaking so I got the hell out of there!”

The outage affected residents west of Commonage Road and south of Tronson Road.

