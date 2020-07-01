The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in video posted on Wednesday, July 1. (Youtube photo)

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital had a royal chat with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A seven-minute video of the online conference was posted to The Royal Family’s Youtube account on Canada Day.

“The Duke and Duchess spoke of their appreciation and admiration for those working across the country for their efforts to protect and support patients, families, communities and each other,” says a news release from Fraser Health.

Dr. Gregory Haljan, head of the department of critical care at Surrey Memorial Hospital, participated in the call.

“Our conversation with The Duke and Duchess about our response to the COVID-19 pandemic was wonderful,” Haljan said.

“Their thoughtful questions about our experiences gave us a tremendous sense of pride in what our colleagues, patients and families have worked so hard to achieve under such pressure.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address
Next story
Highway 1 traffic near Revelstoke down 23 per cent for May

Just Posted

Exploring the BX Ranch Trail near Vernon

There’s a new trail in town waiting for you to check out!… Continue reading

Vernon’s Canada Day soundtrack

The Morning Star team has prepared a playlist for Canada Day 2020

Fond farewell to retiring Vernon teachers

Special socially-distant ceremony thanks St. James teachers

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

WATCH: Manhole gushes water on Vernon highway

Tuesday’s downpour saw streets, parks and highways affected by pooling water

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Highway 1 traffic near Revelstoke down 23 per cent for May

Traffic was down 40 per cent for April compared to 2019

Petition calling for Kelowna Mountie to be fired, charged nears 350K signatures

Const. Lacey Browning was caught on camera dragging a UBCO student down a hall during a wellness check

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Sheep gone wild: Herd of bighorns block highway traffic in West Kelowna

A herd of three bighorn sheep decided to merge with traffic on Highway 97 near Butt Road, Tuesday morning

Most Read