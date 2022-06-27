VIDEO: Mayor calls attack and shots fired at visitors to Penticton ‘deeply disturbing’

Young men from out of town were assaulted and shot at in quiet downtown neighbourhood

A random attack and shooting on tourists returning from a social event took place in a quiet downtown Penticton neighbourhood Sunday, June 26. (Steve Richmond video)

The mayor of Penticton is weighing in on what he calls a ‘deeply disturbing’ random attack and shots fired at young men visiting the city over the weekend.

Penticton RCMP is investigating the assault and shooting in a quiet downtown neighbourhood Sunday, June 26.

Home security video posted to a Penticton Facebook group captured the sounds of at least eight shots fired, followed by a group of young men running down the street. Penticton RCMP said those young men are from out of town and it appears they were randomly attacked and then shot at.

It was Steve Richmond’s security cameras that picked up the event on Van Horne Street and Wade Avenue around 1:48 a.m.

When officers arrived they learned a group of friends were walking back from a social event when they were approached by an unknown man.

The man allegedly singled out one of the men and began to assault him, according to Const. James Grandy. He also stated that one of the other members of the group intervened to try and protect their friend.

As they were fending off the man, another unknown man approached from a distance, presented a handgun and fired several indiscriminate shots. The group of men was able to run away uninjured.

“Miraculously, no one was seriously harmed as a result of this alarming incident,” said Const. Grandy. “The group were visiting from out of town, and none were allegedly acquainted with either suspect. This appears to be a non-targeted altercation with an unknown motive.”

“The news of shots being fired on a Penticton street is deeply disturbing for all residents and, especially, for those living in the neighbourhood,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.

“While we are grateful no one was injured, these actions are reckless and unacceptable. I ask that anyone with any information on this brazen activity contact the RCMP immediately.”

Penticton’s General Investigations Unit is conducting witness interviews and canvassing for video surveillance.

•Suspect #1: Short, dark complexion, wearing a dark hooded sweater with the hood pulled down over his face.

•Suspect #2: Taller, stocky, wearing a white t-shirt.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to speak with them by calling the non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, and you want to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Penticton man with violent history arrested after stabbing

Crime