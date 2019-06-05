VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Authorities say a 74-year-old hiker whose head and face were injured in a fall on a Phoenix mountain endured a wild ride in a stretcher as she was being hoisted into a helicopter.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the woman was treated for dizziness and nausea but suffered no other ill effects when the stretcher spun ever-faster in the backwash of the helicopter’s rotor blades.

ABC15 Arizona’s television chopper recorded the mishap as the rescue crew lifted the injured hiker from Piestewa Peak on Tuesday morning. The crew said a second line meant to prevent the spinning broke. Eventually the rescue copter’s forward motion slowed the spinning enough to bring the woman into the cabin.

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition.

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Changes to solitary-confinement bill could address key MMIWG inquiry findings
Next story
More rental apartments approved for Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Downtime at Armstrong’s Tolko division extended two weeks

Poor market conditions result in downtime extension at Armstrong and Soda Creek divisions

Vernon break and enter ends in alleged stabbing

“This was a very targeted attacked involving all parties that are known to one another.”

Falkland soldier tells mom ‘don’t worry’ in letter night before D-Day

Earl Clark suffered four shrapnel wounds in the Second World Invasion

UPDATE: Small Shuswap wildfire sparked near Pritchard

Second fire in region in one day

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

Solutions offered, emotions high at Vernon town hall meeting

Vernon council hears from more than 40 speakers in 2.5-hour meeting on downtown issues

More rental apartments approved for Central Okanagan

Public says retail and rentals will drive more traffic to already too busy neighbourhood

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs Highway of Tears to acknowledge the hope that still remains

Adam Prytula travelled on foot from Prince George to Prince Rupert in three weeks

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Time capsule found in wall of White Rock church slated for demolition

‘Opportunity to say goodbye to First United’ set for Sunday

Human-caused South Shuswap wildfire under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots on Squilax Mountain near Sorrento

BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called ‘catios’

You can visit seven Vancouver homes to check out the enclosures this weekend

Most Read