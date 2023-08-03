VIDEO: Salmon Arm firefighters knock out blaze at camp along Highway 1

Salmon Arm firefighters douse the site of a fire at a small camp hidden in the trees along Highway 1 on Thursday morning, Aug. 3, 2023. (Salmon Arm Fire Department photo)

It was just after 7 a.m. Thursday when Debbie Lovestone heard a loud boom occur somewhere outside her Salmon Arm residence.

Lovestone went to her balcony where she spotted a fire in a treed area above the eastbound lane of Highway 1, north of the Hilltop Inn. She called the fire in and learned it had already been reported. Minutes later a fire truck arrived at the scene of the blaze.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley said he was sitting at his desk at Hall 3 when he saw smoke from the fire. Shortly after, the fire department was responding to a reported brush fire.

Shirley called the fire significant.

“Especially in the conditions that we’re in right now,” said Shirley. “Fortunately, it was a quick knock down.

“It was discovered afterwards it was the result of a homeless camp tucked in there,” said Shirley, explaining the boom heard by Lovestone would have been from propane bottles. “They were going off just when we arrived as well.”

Shirley said whoever had been occupying the camp was not present when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour and a half. The specific cause of the fire could not be determined.

“It’s very concerning with the way the weather is and the drought…,” said Shirley. “Fortunately, this one was very visible from the highway. We had many calls in on it so we were able to locate it quickly and suppress it quickly.”

The fire occurred on private property and Shirley said the property owner did not know the camp was there. Nor did the city.

“The fire that occurred this morning was not on city property, and the city does not actively and seek out camps that are not on city property,” said licensing and permits manager Maurice Roy with the city’s bylaw department. “We’re not aware of where the camps are if the’re on private land. If we do become aware, we try to contact property owners and let them know their land is being used.”

With the long weekend coming up, the fire chief urged utmost caution and adherence to current fire bans.

“We’re certainly concerned given the weather and temperature, so if everybody could follow all the rules of not having fires and discarding smoking material and cigarettes properly…,” said Shirley. “It’s bad enough with the natural caused fires with lightning and what have you…”

This story was updated/corrected Thursday, Aug. 3, with information from the City of Salmon Arm.

