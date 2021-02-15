Natalie, Colin and son Alden Easthope spend Valentine’s Day afternoon exploring the frozen surface of Shuswap Lake on Friday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents enjoy Valentine’s Day skate on Shuswap Lake

Frozen lake, pond make for fun Family Day weekend outings

Warmer weather and a frozen Shuswap Lake provided an opportunity for outdoor play many took advantage of on Valentine’s Day.

“Half of Salmon Arm is down here,” was a comment frequently heard at the city’s Marine Park on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, as people took advantage of the warmer, sunny day that followed a week of temperatures dipping down into negative double digits, freezing the lake throughout the Salmon Arm Bay area.

Residents filled the ice beyond the city wharf, skating and playing hockey or just exploring, with many families out together for the idyllic winter afternoon.

The frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus was also a popular spot for skating a loop or playing shinny.

Father and son Brad and Westen Trueman practice their skating and stick-handling skills on the frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Kiara, Aidyn and Skylar Zuidhof make their way back to shore following a family afternoon skate on the frozen Salmon Arm Bay of Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Jayla Bartziokas takes the puck from dad Jason and pops it in the net while playing together on the frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

