Video: Security footage shows thieves stealing from Chase auto recycler

More than 1,000 litres of gasoline were stolen in the early morning hours of May 15

Security camera footage captures thieves taking fuel from an outdoor storage tank at Adrenaline Auto Recyclers in Chase. The theft took place in the early morning hours on May 15. (Adrenaline Auto Recyclers photo)

In the early morning hours of May 15, a group of thieves stole a large quantity of fuel from Adrenaline Auto Recyclers in Chase.

Read more: Leased land makes Radical Bloom possible for young farmers

Read more: Playground equipment in Klahani Park set to retire

Karen Bassett, a representative of the business, said this is not the first time it has been targeted by thieves, despite metal fences equipped with barbed wire.

More than 1,000 litres of gas were taken from an outdoor storage tank between 1 and 3:30 a.m. The thieves were captured on security camera and Chase RCMP are investigating the theft.

Read more: Conference to address pressures on the planet

Read more: Trudeau offers Canadian lumber, steel to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

Anyone who recognizes the culprits is asked to contact Bassett or the Chase RCMP. The business is offering a reward for their identities.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter