Rain and sun forecasted for Thursday. Photo: Pixabay

VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop, paired with clouds and rain

The sun is expected to fade and clouds may roll in across the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan, Expect temperature highs between 19 C and 22 C with a chance of showers towards the end of the week.

In the Shuswap, expect cloudy skies and a chance of showers.

In the Similkameen, the sun isn’t expected to last with grey skies and rain in the forecast.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Here is your full weekend weather update:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is
Next story
Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

Just Posted

Falkland Stampede rounds up winners

PHOTOS: Falkland Stampede ran May 18-20

Potentially explosive situation avoided in downtown Vernon

Gas line hit, RCMP block off entire block

Vernon youth wins award at B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Annual Gala

Wyatt Cleverley was awarded the Youth Big Game Award as well as the Youth Outstanding Big Game Award for his Mule Deer measuring 163 6/8.

One man’s trash, another man’s treasure: SENS to host curbside giveaway

The aim of Curbside Giveaway Weekend is to reduce the amount of waste ending up in Vernon’s landfill by diverting unwanted, but still good, items to be reused by others.

Armstrong’s jewel in jeopardy

LETTER: Royal York Golf Course preservation urged

VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop, paired with clouds and rain

VIDEO: Fire damaged Salmon Arm 7-Eleven demolished

7-Eleven representative says company interested opening elsewhere in Salmon Arm

Okanagan company wins contract for Kitimat LNG project

SK Form & Finish will work with equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks

Bizarre incident in Okanagan alley leads to arrest of Calgary man

A man was witnessed jumping on a car ‘acting like an ape’

Vernon history in pictures

Allan Brooks, whom the local nature centre is named after, loved to paint local wildlife

Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are prepared

Only 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need

Kamloops RCMP bait program expands to include packages and bikes

Police are scatter items throughout the city in an attempt to lure thieves

Gucci Mane’s South Okanagan concert officially postponed

Agency is looking at new tour dates between the Sept. 3 and 15 in Penticton

B.C. man to pay Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party $20k over lawsuit

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Most Read