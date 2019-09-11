VIDEO: Solace found during Vernon’s Be the Light event

Memories of loved ones lost lived on during CMHA’s third annual World Suicide Prevention Day event

Hugs, kind words, memories and tissue were shared during the Canadian Mental Health Association’s annual Be the Light event in Vernon’s Polson Park on Sept. 10.

Tuesday was World Suicide Prevention Day.

Every day, 10 Canadians die by suicide, while 200 more attempt to kill themselves.

The Interior Health region, which includes the North Okanagan, has one of the highest youth suicide rates in B.C. Thirty-three youths between 10 and 18 died by suicide since 2013, according to the BC Coroners Service.

“Guilt, fear and shame are powerful feelings that can keep us in the shadows when talking about mental health challenges including suicide,” said Julia Payson, executive director for Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Vernon and District branch.

But talking about it can help break down stigma, she said.

That’s just what the attendees did during Tuesday night’s event.

Jars were decorated with love in memory of those who died by suicide. They were lit and placed under the memorial tree in the park.

“The more opportunities we provide for people to reach out to, the healthier our community will become and we can hope to see a decline in these tragedies that affect so many lives,” Payson said.

READ MORE: Media fights publication ban on Day 3 of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue hit the waters for training session

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Princeton library’s third annual writers festival draws impressive speakers

Just Posted

Media fights publication ban on day three of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

The CBC and other media to challenge ban Wednesday afternoon

Cops for Kids to pedal into Vernon

The cyclists complete the final leg of their 1,000-km ride on Sunday

Armstrong Shamrocks set for Slovakia

International lacrosse friendly goes Monday, Sept 16, at the Hassen Arena

Vernon Search and Rescue hit the waters for training session

Tuesday night saw a combined boat team and rope rescue team training scenario

Red balloons spotted around Vernon a nod to IT?

Pennywise’s balloons have been seen tied to storm drains, light posts and fences

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

COLUMN: Non-voters a symptom, not the problem

In the 2015 federal election, nearly one in three eligible voters did not cast ballots

Princeton library’s third annual writers festival draws impressive speakers

Fall is the time we say goodbye to summer and return to… Continue reading

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Soar to new heights during Kelowna’s aviation industry career fair

KF Aerospace holds an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

It’s crunch time for Okanagan apple farmers

Bella Rosa Orchards’ apple season is at its peak

Okanagan Fall Wine Festival returns with new signature event

The premier festival features over 100 wine-centric events across the Okanagan from Oct. 3 to 13

Most Read