In the midst of a massive windstorm storm, a tree fell on a car park of a Chase residence at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: Storm blows tree down on Chase residence

Hydro crews still working to restore power through Southern Interior

Residents of a Chase home discovered a tree had fallen on their car park courtesy of a storm that created up to 80 km/h winds throughout the Southern Interior.

Located in the 600 block on Hysop Road in Chase, the car park was the only structure damaged by the tree and no one was hurt.

Read more: Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in Southern Interior

Read more: Truck collides with power lines, causes power outage

The storm that ripped through the Southern Interior on Friday, Oct. 25, also knocked out power to 35,000 BC Hydro customers across the region.

While progress has been made in restoring power to some communities, as of 3 p.m., BC Hydro reported 23,935 customers were still without power.

To get the latest updates as the storm progresses, follow #BCStorm on social media and look for updates on BC Hydro’s Twitter account.

