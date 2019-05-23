VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation

Man seen throwing flammable substance in van, lighting it on fire next to home

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

Five people were sent to hospital, including one child, for smoke inhalation after a suspected arson involving an Abbotsford home and a minivan on the property.

Crews responded to the home in the 2200 block of Bedford Place at about 3:15 p.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire, according to a news release. Upon arrival, the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service found a fully-engulfed minivan near the home and smoke in the garage and attic of the home.

Firefighters were able to douse the fire in the home before it spread too far.

Police say the minivan was backed into the driveway of the house by a man unknown to police at this point, and flammable substance was thrown into the vehicle and lit on fire.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a hoodie, jeans and dark shoes, and was seen running from the driveway.

Four adults and a child were inside the home at the time, police said, but everyone was able to evacuate the home and were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

One man suffered burn injuries to a hand.

Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime unit is investigating and say they are still unsure of a motive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or to report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at Solvecrime.ca.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews responded to a suspected arson at an Abbotsford home and a minivan on the property.

Crews responded at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning to the home on Bedford Place, just west of Mill Lake Park, where they found a minivan on fire, with flames spreading to the home.

Police confirmed that the fire was suspected to be an arson, but could not immediately provide more details on the incident. A news release is expected Thursday morning.

More to come…

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Water main break in Central Okanagan causes massive flooding

Just Posted

Music and comedy event benefit Vernon woman’s cancer battle

Fundraiser for Sue Folliott Sunday, May 26 at The Kal

School district puts hold on alternative education program for Enderby, Armstrong.

Questions raised about effectiveness of in-classroom supports for struggling high-school students

Young Vernon melanoma survivor speaks out about sun danger

World Melanoma Day is recognized every May to highlight the growing prevalence of malignant melanoma.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

North Okanagan explores compost options

Organic waste from ICI amounts to about 60 per cent of all organics waste seen in the landfill

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

Summerlanders urged to travel by bike

Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week run May 27 to June 2

Garden Tour foundraiser running out of Vernon gardens

The 17th Annual People Place Garden Tour is Saturday, June 8 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

UPDATE: Water main break in Central Okanagan causes massive flooding

Glenmore Road and Highway 97 are affected by the water main break

Update: South Okanagan dangerous offender to redo court process

Administrative error results in do-over for trial against Ronald Arthur Teneycke

Summerland Giant’s Head Run features Retro ’80s theme

Event will be held Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

Documentary on former hockey star to air in Kelowna

The story of 5-time Stanley Cup winner Grant Fuhr comes to Kelowna June 16

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Trudeau visits Kamloops

Justin Trudeau met with the Kamloops mayor and First Nations

Most Read