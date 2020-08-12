A Jeep SUV burned alongside the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm on Aug. 11. (MrHazardous/Youtube)

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

*Video contains explicit language*

Bystanders rushed to try extinguishing an SUV burning alongside the Trans-Canada highway west of Salmon Arm late in the afternoon on Aug. 11 and the entire episode was caught on video.

Video shared by a YouTube account called MrHazardous shows the Jeep SUV with flames pouring out through its grille and up from under its hood. A man tries to douse the blaze with a hand-held fire extinguisher but the SUV continues to burn. Traffic continues to pass by on the highway until a pair of fire trucks arrived and quickly put the blaze out.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the response to the fire was quick and it was extinguished before it could spread to any nearby grass and trees.


Emergency calls

