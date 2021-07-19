Security footage shows a teenager pouring flour all over the hood of a parked vehicle in Glenmore on July 14. (Jim Wilson/Facebook)

Security footage shows a teenager pouring flour all over the hood of a parked vehicle in Glenmore on July 14. (Jim Wilson/Facebook)

VIDEO: Teens pour flour on car, fountain in Kelowna neighbourhood

Security footage shows teens messing around at nearly 4 a.m. on July 14

A group of teens didn’t look like they were up to anything good during the wee hours of Wednesday (July 14).

The teens were caught on camera walking around Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood at nearly 4 a.m. Security footage shared on social media by area resident Jim Wilson showed the group of four carrying milk cartons and pouring flour all over the hood of a parked vehicle.

The next clip then shows the teens pouring the contents of the milk jug they were carrying and more flour into a water fountain.

READ MORE: Okanagan non-profits receive Interior Savings grants

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
EXCLUSIVE: Sexism, systemic racism allegations levelled at Cloverdale rodeo association
Next story
No significant growth to Brenda Creek wildfire despite increased activity

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service (Black Press Media files)
Wildfire: 13 properties evacuated near Westwold

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

Thirteen non-profits in the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan received grants from Interior Savings. (Interior Savings/Contributed)
Okanagan non-profits receive Interior Savings grants

One person was sent by air ambulance to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 north of Vernon Saturday afternoon, July 17. (Contributed)
Vernon man dies in hospital after Highway 97 crash