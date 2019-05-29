Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan for the next few days. Photo: Pixabay

VIDEO: Temperatures are heating up across the Okanagan Valley

A mix of sun, clouds and a chance of showers are expected this week

It has been hot across the Okanagan Valley and the temperatures are expected to stay between 27 C and 30 C.

In the Okanagan, we could see some light showers mixed with sun and clouds to finish the week.

In the Shuswap, expect the sun to shine with a low chance of showers in the forecast.

In the Similkameen, expect some showers Wednesday with temperatures and sunny skies to wrap up the week.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Here is your full weekday weather update,

