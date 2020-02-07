An RCMP truck is pictured at the location of an RCMP exclusion zone at the 27-kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston, B.C., on Feb. 6, 2020. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

VIDEO: Two arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP remove checkpoint gates for pipeline crews

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

At least two people have been arrested on the second day of the RCMP’s enforcement of a court order to advance work on the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

Wet’suwet’en member Jen Wickham says two protesters were taken into custody as Mounties removed the gates at the Gidimt’en checkpoint on the Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston on Friday afternoon.

In the video, posted by demonstrator Anne Spice, a number of RCMP officers in tactical gear are seen, some carrying assault rifles.

According to the Unist’ot’en checkpoint’s social media, over 20 Wet’suwet’en and supporter vehicles have amassed at the encampment located at the 27 kilometre mark of the road.

They say the action has effectively blocked off the exit route to RCMP vehicles which are currently further down the road enforcing the court order.

The RCMP have not returned a request for comment.

READ MORE: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

A day earlier, police set up an exclusionary zone as part of the court injunction against the protesters so that Coastal GasLink staff could continue work on the project that goes through traditional Wet’suwet’en territory.

Six people were arrested and taken to the Houston RCMP detachment before being released.

Earlier this week, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the province failed to reach an agreement after a round of talks.

More to come


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Juvenile cougar euthanized after stalking Kelowna residents
Next story
Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Just Posted

Vernon shoppers contribute to record-setting Loblaws food drive

Vernon grocery stores raise more than $5,200 for parent comapany’s annual fundraiser

Attacked Armstrong dog succumbs to injuries

Further examination showed more extensive damage

Okanagan faces high flood risk due to above average snowpack

Out of 22 regions in province, the Okanagan has the third highest above-average snowpack

SilverStar carves out fun February

Snow Sculpture competition kicks off a full roster of events at the ski hill

Winter weather freezes mail delivery in Vernon: Canada Post

Kelowna and Lake Country downgraded to ‘yellow alert’

Okanagan students make ice sculptures in downtown Vernon

The ice sculpting event is part of the 60th Vernon Winter Carnival

Ride hailing coming to the Okanagan

Board has approved application to let Kabu Ride operate in region

Okanagan seniors misusing meds needs to be addressed: seniors care expert

Mismanaging medications often has dire consequences for Canadian seniors, study shows.

‘A big-hearted gentle giant’ killed in collision in Shuswap on Highway 1

Motorcycle community mourns loss of iconic member

Have you lost a horse in Revelstoke?

The steeds were spotted walking the streets of Revelstoke

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Two arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP remove checkpoint gates for pipeline crews

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Most Read