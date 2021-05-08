VSAR’s Air Rescue One unit assisted in a rescue in West Kelowna May 3, 2021. (VSAR screenshot)

VIDEO: VSAR’s Air Rescue One team assists in West Kelowna Rescue

The Vernon Search and Rescue helicopter team pulled off a successful rescue Monday

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) had its heli-winch team in action to assist in a rescue in West Kelowna earlier this week.

VSAR’s Air Rescue One helicopter unit worked with the West Kelowna Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services to stabilize and extract a patient on Monday, May 3.

“Great work by everyone involved,” said Air Rescue One, sharing video of the rescue on Facebook.

The heli-winch team rescues dozens of people in the Thompson-Okanagan region each year, and they’re coming off a busy spring sledding season. In early April the team retrieved a pair of backcountry sledders from the Shuswap area.

Most Read