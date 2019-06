Temperatures are beginning to cool and the sun is expected to shine

Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan for the next few days. Photo: Pixabay

The scorching temperatures are expected to cool this week across the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan, expect temperatures between 23 C and 30 C, with a mix of sun and cloud.

In the Shuswap, the forecast calls for more sun and temperatures sitting at around 22 C to 24 C

In the Similkameen, expect some showers towards mid-week.

Here is your full weekday weather update,

