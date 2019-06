Grey skies to kick off the week

Skies may look dim now but sunny skies and warm temperatures are on the way for the Okanagan Valley.

For the Okanagan, sun and clouds are expected with temperatures between 28 C and 32 C.

For the Shuswap, expect sunny skies and temperatures between 25 C and 30 C.

For the Similkameen, Expect some showers towards the end of the week and temperature highs reaching 33 C.

Here is your full weekday weather update:

