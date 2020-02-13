VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Several dozen demonstrators in Vancouver have occupied the constituency office of British Columbia Attorney General David Eby.

Protester’s spokesman Herb Varley says they are “disrupting business as usual” to highlight Eby’s participation in what he calls the “ongoing genocide of Indigenous peoples.”

The occupation began shortly after members of the group that blocked roads and a bridge in downtown Vancouver Wednesday met to decide on further action in the ongoing opposition to a natural gas pipeline being built across Wet’suwet’en traditional lands in northwestern B.C.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chief Dini ze’ Smogelgem, of the Lakshamshu Clan, tweeted that Eby “had the power to get the police to back down but failed to do so.”

During question period in the B.C. legislature, an Opposition member inquired about the occupation, saying he was told police had to escort a staff member to safety and ensure the security of office documents.

Eby is in Victoria and says although he fully supports the right to protest, it is not permissible to put his staff at risk or jeopardize any of the information in his office related to private matters with constituents.

West Vancouver Coun. Craig Cameron tweeted the city had received news the protesters would try to block the Lions Gate Bridge Friday

“Those with medical or other urgent issues that require crossing may want to consider preparing alternative plans,” Cameron said.

“Blocking crucial infrastructure shouldn’t be tolerated.”

READ MORE: B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs take Canada’s environmental assessment system to court

READ MORE: Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

(With files from News 1130)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coastal GasLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says
Next story
Ashley Furniture store proposed for Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Two parking meter vandals arrested in Vernon

Concerned residents’ phone calls enabled quick response to thefts downtown

Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Youth group plans peaceful solidarity protest Sunday, Feb. 23, at courthouse

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Vernon Mustangs fall in tourney opener

South Delta Storm rallies from early hole to beat host Mustangs 4-3 at 49th annual Coca Cola Classic

Vernon retirement resort serving up support for Schubert Centre

Regency Parkwood is hosting a turkey lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 23

WATCH: Kelowna company buys groceries for eco-conscious residents

Pela Case went undercover at Nature’s Fare on Jan. 16

B.C. Dairy Queen allegedly robbed by woman brandishing a hammer

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

VIDEO: Kelowna residents spot UFO over Okanagan Lake

Grainy video claims to show a series of Unidentified Flying Objects

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Galloway: No ‘effing’ beige

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Ashley Furniture store proposed for Salmon Arm

Zoning amendment would accommodate 19,000 sq. ft. building

Most Read