(Associated Press file)

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Video shows that actor Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

The video by OnScene.TV shows the 50-year-old Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway talking to a firefighter shortly after the Thursday night crash.

Another video by LA-OC.tv shows Ferrell talking on a cellphone as he sits on a stretcher and firefighters load him into an ambulance.

A California Highway Patrol report says a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV after veering into its lane on Interstate 5, causing it to lose control, hit the centre divider and overturn.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says three men in a limousine-type SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries.

Ferrell’s manager did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather
Next story
Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Just Posted

Ground saturation likely cause of landslide

City of Vernon released geotechnical report findings into Tuesday’s slide on Eastside Road

Enterprize Challenge winners announced

LOCALITY duo capture top prize

Winter continues on B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Highway 1 and 3

Kal Tire Place lane closed

Lane considered a construction zone; traffic to obey signage

Community clean up a success

More than 50 volunteers helped remove debris and garbage left by the melting snow

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

Kelowna man charged with killing wife and children in court

Jacob Forman returns to court May 28.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages due to 2017 wildfires are not dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay along Highway 20

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather

Ministry recommends regular monitoring, clearing spillways of blockages, reviewing emergency plans

More violence at B.C.’s newest jail than nearly any other

OCC’s staff-on-inmate claims tops list, jail rates second highest in B.C. for assaults among inmates

Most Read