VIDEO: Youth face ban after staging climate sit-in at House of Commons

The group wanted to deliver 338 mandate letters to MPs asking them to prioritize a ‘green new deal’

More than two dozen young Canadians are facing a month-long ban from Parliament Hill after staging a climate-change protest inside the House of Commons on Monday morning.

The group Our Time wants to deliver 338 mandate letters to MPs elected last week asking them to prioritize a “green new deal” when Parliament resumes.

Niklas Agarwal, a 24-year-old recent geography graduate from Toronto, is one of 27 youth who got into the parliamentary building by joining a free visitors’ tour.

When the tour took them into the House of Commons, they sat down on the floor, unfurled protest signs printed on yellow cloths and refused to move.

Security removed them within 15 minutes, issued each a trespassing ticket along with a 30-day ban.

Agarwal says the punishment was worth it because there is limited time to prevent a climate emergency, and the new Parliament is offering the best chance Canada has ever had to take action.

READ MORE: 15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control
Next story
Monashee pushes for City of Vernon to commit to clean shorelines

Just Posted

Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years

Jim Hamilton will remain the Okanagan College president until 2021 when he plans to retire

Stay safe this Halloween: Vernon fire department

Staying visible and fire smart this Thursday is just as important as looking spooky

Clippers sink Vernon Vipers win streak

Nanaimo blanks Vernon 5-0 Sunday afternoon at home; Vipers continue 11-game road trip

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race attracts six gourd paddlers

Half-dozen people attempt to paddle large pumpkin parallel to Kin Beach

Vernon high school squads rolling into football showdown

Vernon Panthers unbeaten, Fulton Maroons have won two straight; rivals meet Friday, 7 p.m., GVAP

VIDEO: Youth face ban after staging climate sit-in at House of Commons

The group wanted to deliver 338 mandate letters to MPs asking them to prioritize a ‘green new deal’

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

LETTER: Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre must be recognized

Donor plaques are missing from theatre lobby

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

PET OF THE WEEK: Icarus is a loving, sensitive cat

Street life has left scars on cat’s heart and body

A Gardeners Diary: Time to plant spring bulbs in Vernon

October a good time to divide perennials that have grown too big

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Most Read