Last January in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

‘Vigorous’ storm heading for Revelstoke area

However, rain is expected for the city

It might be time to batten down the hatches as a large storm is heading for the Revelstoke area.

Environment Canada said a “vigorous” frontal system is moving across the province, bringing heavy snow to the interior regions.

Along Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, up to 35 cm is expected to fall by tonight.

However, rain is forecasted for the City of Revelstoke. Revelstoke Mountain Resort states on their website that there are high winds on the mountain with gusts up to 50 km/hr, which might cause lifts to stop operating.

The freezing level is at 1,000 metres, which is roughly 500 metres above Revelstoke.

READ MORE: BLACKOUT: Vernon hit hard by windstorm

Regardless, driving conditions are expected to deteriorate.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is intermittently closed for avalanche control near Jumping Creek Rd and at Rogers Pass. Expect closures of two hours until 1 p.m. PST.

There is also a snowfall warning for Yoho and Kootenay Parks, where 20 cm is expected.

Avalanche Canada is forecasting high avalanche danger throughout the interior for Jan. 13.

