The Ulfhednar, Okanagan Vikings, will entertain those in attendance at the Friends of Fintry’s Mother’s Day Fair at the Fintry Estate May 13. (File photo)

Vikings raid Fintry Mother’s Day event

The Friends of Fintry host their annual Mother’s Day Fair at the Fintry Estate May 13

Westside Road is now open, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Mother’s Day Fair at the Fintry Estate May 13.

“Not only can you tour one of the grandest heritage mansions in the Valley, you can visit the vendor booths, watch a real-life Viking battle, drum along with a Scottish pipe band and sample excellent food along with live music,” said the Friends of Fintry in a release.

A crowd favourite, the Kelowna-based Viking group Ulfednar will demonstrate a shield-wall, swing Viking axes, do a sword demonstration and show off their archery skills.

Tours of the sumptuous Manor House, built by the Scottish laird James Dun-Waters in the 1920s, are $5. Gates to the grounds open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs on leash are welcome. Entry is by donation and free for kids and society members.

For more information about Sunday’s fair, email caballero@shaw.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

Just Posted

Vikings raid Fintry Mother’s Day event

The Friends of Fintry host their annual Mother’s Day Fair at the Fintry Estate May 13

Okanagan Celtic Choir closes series

Choir’s year end performance slated for May 25 in Vernon

Vernon arena expansion named

Kal Tire Place expansion dubbed Kal Tire Place North

Vehicle found off road in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene at Carrington Road

Peachland declares local state of emergency, Westside Road reopens

Landslides are creating trouble around the valley

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

The non-profit held a preparedness event today in Kelowna

Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

More homes under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park, four homes under evacuation order

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Most Read