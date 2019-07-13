The Villains and Vittles Mystery of Dutch Charlie murder mystery dinner show opened on July 3 and runs through August. (RJ Haney Heritage Village photo)

Villains and Vittles presents The Mystery of Dutch Charlie

The production’s 26th murder mystery dinner show runs through August

There is still time to “step up and be a hero” at the Villains and Vittles murder mystery dinner show in Salmon Arm.

Titled The Mystery of Dutch Charlie, the production’s 26th interactive play opened at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village on July 3 and runs through August with regular shows every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

There will also be a special matinee performance on Thursday, August 15.

Set in 1885, the play is based in the Salmon Arm area before the city was established. One of the few buildings is a saloon owned by the nefarious character Dutch Charlie, situated near what will come to be known as Fourth Street and Lakeshore Drive.

The show is based on true accounts and historical references, however, characters Charlie and his accomplice Belle, as well as innocent Jennie and Monty the Mountie are fictional.

The characters are portrayed by cast Tirzah Vetter, Rhys Middleton, Sarah Johnston and Raymond Hubscher, and musically accompanied by the Shu-Strings Ukulele Orchestra, composed of members of several local ukulele organizations.

The show was written and directed by local playwright Peter Blacklock, and Tamlin Vetter choreographed the dance numbers.

Check-in for the pioneer dinner that precedes the show starts at 5 p.m. and dessert is served in Marjorie’s Tea Room following the performance.

Tickets cost $27 for adults, $25 for seniors and $15 for children ages five to 12. Children ages four and under get in free.

For more information or to reserve seats call 250-832-5243, or visit the website at salmonarmmuseum.org.

