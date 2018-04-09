Vimy Lane honours OKIB

Light to shine tonight at site in the 4000 block of 29th Street to commemorate soldiers’ efforts

Vernon’s Vimy Lane attraction will celebrate the 101st anniversary of the First World War this evening, and pay homage to a select group.

A light will shine into the air from dark (around 7:30, 7:45 p.m.) to 11 p.m. to commemorate Vimy Ridge and the First Canadians.

“It’s in honour of the Okanagan Indian Band,” said Vimy Lane’s Andy Wylie. “In 1914, every eligible man volunteered to fight for Canada.”

Vimy Lane is located in the 4000 block of 29th Street.

RELATED: Commemorating Vimy Ridge a passion

The light will also commemorate the First World War efforts of Parry Sound, Ont. soldier Francis Pegahmagabow, who became known as The Sniper of World War I.

Three times awarded the Military Medal and seriously wounded, he was an expert marksman and scout, credited with killing 378 Germans and capturing 300 more. Later in life, Pegahmagabow was chief and a councillor for the Wasauksing First Nation, and as an activist and leader in several First Nations organizations.

Wylie began creating Vimy Lane in 2016 as a shrine to Vimy Ridge, one of the most historic battles of the First World War, fought on April 9, 1917. It’s the day, Wylie said, Canada became truly independent.

“Vimy Ridge was the turning point of the First World War, from trench stalemate to the first Allied victory,” said Wylie in an interview with The Morning Star in 2016. “It was the First World War’s D-Day and it was Canadian. The Canadian corps that stormed Vimy Ridge on that Easter Monday in the fields of northern France was unrivaled, unbeaten and absolutely unstoppable.”

RELATED: Vimy Ridge project proceeds


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks president optimistic about future
Next story
Firefighters called to grass fire in Summerland

Just Posted

Vimy Lane honours OKIB

Light to shine tonight at site in the 4000 block of 29th Street to commemorate soldiers’ efforts

Science Centre supports youth in STEM

Okanagan Science Centre offers Marg Sim Memorial Scholarship to North Okanagan youth

Enderby residents challenged to clean up community

Sixth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge slated for Saturday, April 21

Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Spelling scullion and deplorable in tie-breaker round lifts Hannah May Ramis to B.C. Junior title

Armstrong council shifts meeting routine

Committee of the whole now starts at 5:30 p.m., beginning this evening; regular meeting at 7 p.m.

SilverStar’s first employee takes final ride on chairlift

Last ride on the Summit chairlift reserved for Karl Earnst - who helped build the iconic green lift

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

High Okanagan snow pack means increased flood risk

Okanagan snow index is at 152 per cent of normal, tied for highest since 1980

Shots fired in 100 Mile House

Armed man arrested without incident

UBC president apologizes for ‘failing to confront’ over residential schools

The university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre opened on Monday

Canucks president optimistic about future

The Vancouver NHL team has missed the playoffs for the third season in a row

Firefighters called to grass fire in Summerland

Blaze began as permitted open burning in Garnett Valley area

B.C. townhouse owner allegedly allowed guest suite for sex work

Greater Victoria man not allowed to use suite for one year, ordered to pay fees

Internationally-renowned poet hits Vernon stage

Shane Koyczan to perform in Vernon Sept. 24

Most Read