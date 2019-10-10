Vintage car club donates tools to Vernon Secondary

North Okanagan Vintage Car Club’s gift benefits current and future students: teacher

Vernon Secondary School was gifted around $1,000 in tools and supplies for its auto shop on Thursday.

The North Okanagan Vintage Car Club (NOVCC) collected the funds at the annual Father’s Day Show and Shine in June. For the past four years, the club has been generously collecting donations in lieu of an admission charge and divides it among the schools.

“We ask for a wish list of supplies and tools from the auto shop teachers,” NOVCC member Alison Csanyi said. “Then we do our best to purchase as much as we can for the schools.”

The tools and supplies donated to the high schools enhances education and boosts experience for students.

“Not only does it benefit the students in the current class, but these tools will last for years and builds on the collection of supplies we already have,” VSS auto shop teacher Jason Boden said. “It opens new possibilities for students as they learn and work on the vehicles in the shop.”

“We are proud of the fact that we are using local money, from those who came to the show, and give it back to local schools and students,” Csanyi said.

READ MORE: Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

READ MORE: Get fire smart at Vernon information session

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving
Next story
North Okanagan students to host candidate forum

Just Posted

North Okanagan students to host candidate forum

Event is open to the public Tuesday, 6 p.m. Kalamalka campus of Okanagan College

Vintage car club donates tools to Vernon Secondary

North Okanagan Vintage Car Club’s gift benefits current and future students: teacher

Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

Plants and prints to prevail at Vernon art gallery exhibit

Resident artist Zoe Cilliers hosts a pop-up art show at the Caetani Studio Gallery on Oct 29-30

Get fire smart at Vernon information session

City and VFRS to host panel to discuss risks, hazards of wildfire season

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Former Okanagan football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Most Read