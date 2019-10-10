Vintage car club donates tools to Vernon Secondary

Vernon Secondary School was gifted around $1,000 in tools and supplies for its auto shop on Thursday.

The North Okanagan Vintage Car Club (NOVCC) collected the funds at the annual Father’s Day Show and Shine in June. For the past four years, the club has been generously collecting donations in lieu of an admission charge and divides it among the schools.

“We ask for a wish list of supplies and tools from the auto shop teachers,” NOVCC member Alison Csanyi said. “Then we do our best to purchase as much as we can for the schools.”

The tools and supplies donated to the high schools enhances education and boosts experience for students.

“Not only does it benefit the students in the current class, but these tools will last for years and builds on the collection of supplies we already have,” VSS auto shop teacher Jason Boden said. “It opens new possibilities for students as they learn and work on the vehicles in the shop.”

“We are proud of the fact that we are using local money, from those who came to the show, and give it back to local schools and students,” Csanyi said.

