Vipers sink Rivermen

Jake Livingstone of the Langley Rivermen and Jimmy Lambert of the Vernon Vipers fight for the puck in BCHL action Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Vernon Vipers scored on their first four shots and rolled to a 5-1 win over the visiting Langley Rivermen in B.C. Hockey League action before 2,529 fans Friday night at Kal Tire Place.

After Eric Butte gave the visitors a 1-0 lead with a beaut of a goal 1:36 after the Beairsto Elementary Glee Club sang the national anthem, the Vipers responded with four goals on four shots to chase Langley starting netminder Braden Fleming.

Captain Jagger Williamson, returning from a concussion, scored twice on a 5-on-3 man advantage to give Vernon a 2-1 lead, and Derek Brown added a pair to send Fleming to the bench in favour of Chad Cromar.

Brett Stapley scored the game’s final goal in the second period.

Things got ugly in the third.

Vipers forward Keyvan Mokhtari, returning from concussion, was hit from behind into the boards and was seen leaving the ice holding his head. He is to be re-evaluated Saturday prior the Vipers’ game in Penticton against the Vees.

Langley centre Ethan Leyh got a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct for the hit on Mokhtari.

On the ensuing powerplay, a line donnybrook broke out between the nine skaters, with Vipers forward Jesse Lansdell and the Rivermen’s Brady Berger the main combatants.

Cromar signaled for Vernon goalie Anthony Yamnitsky to come and join the fray but the Vipers goalie remained in his crease.

The nine players were each given 10-minute misconducts. There were 12 misconducts and one game ejection in the game.

Vernon travels to Penticton Saturday for the sixth and final regular season meeting. The two teams are two points apart atop the league and Interior Division standings. Penticton, who shut out Trail 3-0 at home Friday, have two games in hand on the second-place Vipers.