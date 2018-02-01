Vipers victims of thieves

Suspects walk into dressing room while team plays and make off with jewelry, cash

  • Feb. 1, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Vernon Vipers won the game on-the-ice Wednesday, but were victims off-the-ice while they played.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to Kal Tire Place for a theft that occurred from the Vipers’ dressing room.

“Investigators learned that two male suspects had entered the dressing room during the third period of play during a Vipers’ home game,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“Taken from the room were some watches and an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Vipers’ staff met with police and advised there may be photos of the suspect, which police are still waiting on.

The Vipers beat the visiting Merritt Centennials 4-1.

Previous story
Senate votes to approve gender neutral wording for Canada’s national anthem
Next story
Vehicle incident in Wholesale Club parking lot

Just Posted

Regional tourism job fair seeking early bird registrants

Looking for a summer job? TOTA and go2HR say they can help

B&E suspect arrested at traffic stop

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP make arrest in connection with home break-in

Positive feedback for proposed development

Vernon’s McMechan Reservoir proposal draws more than 50 to public open house

Vipers victims of thieves

Suspects walk into dressing room while team plays and make off with jewelry, cash

Vehicle incident in Wholesale Club parking lot

UPDATE

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

UPDATED: Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

President Don Kendall said he believes the lineup will top 2017’s ‘best lineup ever’

Teensy dwelling deluxe for St. Jean

Dale St. Jean loves the cozy feel of his tiny house.

Most Read