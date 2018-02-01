Vipers victims of thieves

Suspects walk into dressing room while team plays and make off with jewelry, cash

Vernon Vipers won the game on-the-ice Wednesday, but were victims off-the-ice while they played.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to Kal Tire Place for a theft that occurred from the Vipers’ dressing room.

“Investigators learned that two male suspects had entered the dressing room during the third period of play during a Vipers’ home game,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“Taken from the room were some watches and an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Vipers’ staff met with police and advised there may be photos of the suspect, which police are still waiting on.

The Vipers beat the visiting Merritt Centennials 4-1.