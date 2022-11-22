Current Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction chair Brian Reid (right, with past chair Dr. Carmen Larsen) has announced this year’s all-virtual Dream Auction has raised more than $155,000. (Carousel Studios/kalrotary.ca photo)

Virtual Vernon dream auction surpasses $155K

Kal Rotary’s annual fundraiser a huge online hit in 2022

No people in-house, no problem.

Kalamalka Rotary’s 38th Annual Dream Auction has raised a total of $ 155,473 to date from more than 250 products, services, and experiences.

The Dream Auction this year was a fully virtual event,with both high value and smaller items included in the online platform.

“The Kalamalka Rotary auction site (kalrotary.ca/dream-auction) is still accepting cash donations until December, which allows anyone who missed the auction to donate and support local and international non-profits,” said Dream Auction chair Brian Reid. “We are learning a whole new way of interacting with our guests and bidders. We began adding items to the online auction site in October and had already raised a significant amount before the auction closed on Nov. 19.”

Said incoming Kal Rotary 2022-23 president Tom Christensen: “The success of the Dream Auction results from the generosity of local business and individuals who donate items, experiences or services, our sponsors and to those who bid on these items. Donations were especially appreciated this year, as the economy is slowing, and some businesses are struggling.”

All the money raised at the Dream Auction is directed to worthy community and international projects each year.

“Over these past 38 years, Kal Rotary has donated a cumulative total of more than $ 4,989,473 to local and international non-profit organizations,” said Christensen.

Community groups can begin applying for grants from now until the end of December 2022. Full details are available at kalrotary.ca under the Dream Auction tab, Funding Request.

