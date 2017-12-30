Compact snow and poor visibility are making navigating Okanagan highways a challenge.

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

Limited visibility and compact snow are creating challenging conditions on Okanagan and Shuswap highways.

Drive BC reports blowing snow and poor visibility on Highway 97 from the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) Junction at Monte Creek to 21 km south of Falkland.

Similar conditions are being reported on Highway 97B from the Highway 97A junction in Enderby to the TCH junction in Salmon Arm. Highway 97A between Mara Lake and Sicamous is also experiencing blowing snow and limited visibility.

Compact snow on the highway is being reported on Highway 33 from McColloch Road to the Mission Creek Bridge and from Kelowna to the Highway 97 junction.

Highway 97 is also covered in compact snow between Kelowna and its junction with Airport Road. Compact snow was also reported on highway 97 in Lake Country.

The stretch of Highway 97 between Summerland and the Highway 97C junction also experienced compact snow.

Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of more flurries this morning across most of the Okanagan-Shuswap area before the weather clears around noon. Vernon’s forecast shows a snowfall of two to four centimeters before the storm ends later in the day.

Previous story
Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

Just Posted

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Renewed vaccination push for meningococcal disease outbreak

Looking to vaccinate 15-19 age group within Okanagan region

Flights cancelled/delayed at Kelowna airport

With a second day of heavy snow called for this afternoon, Kelowna’s airport has been busy

Vernon light display does not disapoint

“This ain’t your granddad’s Christmas lights,”

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Mini golf hits the road in Vernon

It’s like mini golf, only portable

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Downtown Vernon Association hosts gingerbread decorating workshop

Run, run as fast as you can, you can’t catch him..he’s the gingerbread man

Most Read