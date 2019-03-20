Visitors spend $4.5M during Penticton Peach Festival

The 2018 Penticton Peach Festival had a sizable economic impact, thanks to out-of-town attendees.
According to a report presented to city council on Tuesday by Paradigm Consulting group, the combined spending of out-of-town attendees with the expenditures made by organizers of the Peach Festival totalled $2.7 million, supporting $3.6 million in economic activity in Penticton.
“The survey illustrates the incredible impact that Peach Festival has on Penticton,” said Peach Festival president Don Kendall. “It is gratifying for the sponsors and volunteers to know that so many people, both local residents and tourists, enjoy Peach Festival.”
Roughly two-thirds of the attendees at the 2018 festival were visitors to Penticton. The report found that there were 20,100 people who attended an average of 2.4 days of the festival, and 14,000 of those were from outside of the city.
The report relies on data from surveys collected during the festival, which found that on average, out of town visitors spent $325 per person while in Penticton for Peach Festival. This means approximately $4.5 million was spent in the city by out-of-town attendees of the festival.
“The results are even more impressive when you consider that the survey included only people at, or near, Okanagan Lake Park. The thousands of people who take part in Peach Festival events at other venues throughout the city were not included,” said Kendall. “The numerous events at other sites include the Peters Bros. Grand Parade in downtown Penticton, which had 1,015 participants and attracted more than 20,000 spectators.”
When considering the total expenditures of the festival and the spending by these visitors, the report summarizes that 23 Penticton jobs and $990,000 in wages and salaries were supported in Penticton thanks to the event. The report states that the total net economic activity (GDP) generated by the event was $2.5 million for Canada as a whole, $2.2 million for B.C. and $1.6 million for the City of Penticton.
Not only did 94 per cent out of town surveyed attendees respond that they found the Peach Festival experience “great or good,” four in five said they were “very likely to recommend the festival.”
