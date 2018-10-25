VJH parking payment system changing

Pay-by-plate system at Vernon’s hospital goes into effect Nov. 1; rates are unchanged

A new parking payment system will take effect at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) on Nov. 1.

Patients and visitors to the hospital will see changes to the existing parking payment system, which will transition to a pay-by-plate system rather than by stall number or displayed receipts.

There will be no changes to rates.

New parking pay stations will be installed inside the lobbies of the Polson Tower, Jubilee and Emergency entrances. One pay station, located at the surface lot on the east side of the property, will remain outdoors.

The new payment system, which requires people to enter their licence plate number, will offer the convenience of remaining indoors to perform transactions and extend time if required. Payment can be made at any one of the pay stations regardless of where a vehicle is parked.

For drivers with mobile devices, the parking app, HangTag, will enable them to make payment or extend their parking time on their phones.

The new system has been well received at other sites, including in Kamloops and Kelowna.

Hourly, daily, and weekly parking will be available for purchase from the parking pay stations. Parking passes for extended periods are available to visitors and patients by contacting Interior Health’s Parking Services directly at 1-855-491-6498.

Exemptions to paid parking requirements at IH sites apply to patients, clients, and visitors with identified extenuating circumstances based on medical or financial hardships that have been reviewed on a case-by-case basis. For more information about exemptions, visit the IH public website, Parking Policy.


