Sheila Lewis of Interior Health and the Syilx Purple Ribbon Caravan, alongside Interior Health’s North Okanagan manager, Megan Desimone. Upper Room Mission’s Wednesday event is in support of International Overdose Awareness Day, which is this Saturday, Aug. 31.

Voices heard and resources shared at overdose awareness event in Vernon

The event at Upper Room Mission went began at 11 a.m. Wednesday and was co-hosted by Interior Health

A crowd of people gathered in front of Upper Room Mission in Vernon, pushing tightly together for a photo before letting out a cheer in unison: “end overdose!”

It was a moment symbolic of the way local organizations are trying to stick close together to stand a better chance of fighting the opioid crisis.

To mark International Overdose Awareness Day (this Saturday, Aug. 31), a Wednesday event co-hosted by the Interior Health Authority and Vernon’s Upper Room Mission brought together groups and societies involved with overdose prevention, inviting the people of Vernon to learn about the resources available in their city.

“Our main goal for today’s event is to highlight how amazing our community is and what we do to support people who are struggling with mental health and addictions,” said Jennifer Glen, an overdose prevention nurse with Interior Health.

That’s not the only goal of the day. Glen says an equally important task is to end the stigma around opioid addiction and the use of available lifelines like naloxone – especially among working men who tend to be single and are using opioids in isolation.

“Those are the individuals that we are losing at alarming rates,” Glen said. “So one of our largest wishes and wants is to start to support that population, to end stigma, so that they will reach out and get the support and services they deserve.”

A microphone was set at the front tent for the organizers to make general announcements. It soon became an open mic for testimonials by people whose lives had been forever affected by the epidemic.

Vernon saw 24 overdose related deaths last year. While recent statistics from the B.C. Coroners Service show a 35 per cent decrease in overdose deaths in the province this June compared to the same month last year, Glen says it’s too early to declare progress for the Vernon area.

“We know that in the province there’s a general trend down so far this year, (but) I’m not sure we’re seeing that in Vernon. And so we’ll have to continue to watch the coroner report statistics to get clarification on whether we’re going down as well.”

Read More: Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

Megan Desimone, manager of Interior Health’s Mental Health and Substance Use service for the North Okanagan, notes that Vernon and the rest of the valley have been among the areas in the province most in need of relief from the opioid crisis.

“Unfortunately right now the Okanagan has a higher death rate per capita than other places in B.C.,” said Desimone. “We’re certainly higher than the average.”

That said, Desimone draws optimism from the resources she sees in Vernon, and the people who mobilize them.

“We’re really unique and I’m not sure if it’s based on size or whatever else, but this community works incredibly well and to the benefit of all the clients that we serve,” she said. She highlights the Harm Reduction Action Team, which brings together about 20 organizations on a regular basis to avoid overlapping in services, and make sure all services are covered.

At around 11:30 a.m. the Okanagan Nation Alliance’s Purple Ribbon Caravan made its way to the gathering before quickly moving on towards Merritt. The Caravan set off from Osoyoos on Tuesday on a two day tour to spread awareness about the effects of the opioid crisis on First Nations People, who are four and a half times more likely to suffer an overdose related death.

Information booths were set up at Upper Room Mission by 17 local groups and organizations, including Interior Health, The Cammy LaFleur Street Clinic, Turning Points Collaborative, Hope Outreach, Canadian Mental Health Association, Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy and a new peer group called Vernon Entrenched People Against Discrimination.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendants enjoyed a barbecue provided by Fix Auto, and several draw prizes were handed out courtesy of community partners like MQN Architects and Interior Design, Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition, VEPAD, Downtown Vernon Association, Okanagan Indian Band and the Interior Health Authority.

Read More: Vernon Mission hosts International Overdose Awareness Day event

Read More: Okanagan Nation bringing overdose awareness to Syilx Okanagan communities

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Teens who take birth control face increased risk of depression as adults: B.C. study

Just Posted

Vernon sighting not yet ruled out in case of missing Victoria couple found dead

Meanwhile twin brother of deceased believes car never left the Island

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP launch bike theft prevention program

529 Garage application is ‘a comprehensive bike registry and recovery system’

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A heat streak to end August

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 28th, 2019.

Vernon garage sale open for donations

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Mega Fall Garage Sale will be open in Vernon on Sept. 14 - 15

Vernon street hockey tournament seeks teams

Game On Vernon! is a fundraiser for North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Alberta man fined after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Police say 28-year-old Calgary resident fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries

Shuswap man seriously injured in trailer explosion

Rolf Manthey in intensive care in Kamloops, fundraiser begun to help with expenses

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

RCMP names Penticton’s next top cop to replace Supt. Ted De Jager

Insp. Brian Hunter will be the Penticton RCMP detachment commander

Seller’s Market returns to film in Okanagan

Seller’s Market pairs up with Haven Mattress for the next season

Most Read