Volunteer fair coming to Vernon

The fair will see more than 30 local non-profit groups soliciting help

The chance to make a difference in the Vernon community early this fall is coming.

The Vernon Volunteer Fair will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23 between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

More than 30 local non-profit groups and seniors housing providers will be on-site at the Schubert Centre for the event.

“The Vernon Volunteer Fair is a fantastic way to match volunteers who are wanting to make a difference with organizations that make our community a great place to live,” said Lee Brinkman, event organizer for NexusBC Community Resource Centre.

“Many organizations are still resurrecting pre-pandemic programming, and have struggled to build back their volunteer support. If there is ever a time to volunteer, it is now.”

Some of the organizations at the fair are the HOPE Outreach, Family Resource Centre, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Special Olympics B.C., Okanagan Science Centre, O’Keefe Ranch, North Okanagan Community Concert Association and more.

“There is an opportunity for everyone to help out, even if you only have a couple hours a week, or are looking for project-based jobs. The need is great.”

The fair is free to attend, and for additional information, visit nexusbc.ca. There is also a site: volunteervernon.ca,

Pop-up banner image