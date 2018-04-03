Volunteer search for West Kelowna man ends

An average of 41 searchers per day volunteered nearly 1,400 hours over five days.

The volunteer search effort for West Kelowna resident Lawrence Hamilton has come to an end.

Search and rescue teams from Penticton, Kamloops, Nicola Valley, Oliver/Osoyoos, Shuswap and Vernon joined Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to scour 68-square kilometres of West Kelowna and the surrounding area for the 72 year old man, according to a representative from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Search dogs, bikes, ATVs, trucks and ground crews covered a total of 1,660 kilometers on road and trail over the past week.

Helicopters and drones offered air support while a six-person swiftwater team spent eight hours investigating creeks and the lakeshore.

Police and COSAR are now hoping members of the public will look through security footage and vehicle dash cameras from March 25.

Hamilton was last seen that Sunday around 2 p.m. near 2337 Butt Road, after visiting his mother.

Hamilton a white male, about six feet tall, with grey hair dyed brown and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, a lime green golf shirt, blue and green scarf, black gloves and beige shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call RCMP as the search can be reactivated if any more information becomes available.

Most Read