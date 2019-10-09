Executive director Lauren Meads and Pluto of the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society at the 2018 field trip. (file photo)

Volunteer to help save the burrowing owl in the South Okanagan

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society is hosting a work party to help with owl habitat

A work bee for owls is planned for Oct. 19 by the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of B.C. (BOCS).

The field trip is an annual event where volunteers spend the day in the southern grasslands of the South Okanagan to do work now that the birds have migrated south.

Duties include digging new burrows, cleaning and repairs of existing dens following the summer season and removing invasive plants and vegetation from burrow entrances.

READ MORE: Video: Digging in for burrowing owls in the Okanagan/Nicola Valley

Last year, representatives of the World Wildlife Federation (WWF) joined the project which is done in partnership with the Nature Conservancy Canada in the first of a series of fall habitat restoration field trips.

Climate change has been one of the reasons for the society’s change in strategies with the organization’s partners in Canada and the United States that are working to increase the species’ numbers.

“That’s why this work with the burrows is so important. If the owls come back and everything’s (dens) filled up or there’s a bunch of grass in front or it’s filled up with water — so this really, really helps the owls that want to come back and breed again if we can get all their burrows sorted out,” said biologist Lauren Meads, BOCS executive director previously. “If they come to an area and there’s no burrow available to them then they’re going to move on and that creates extra risk to them for predation.”

READ MORE: Volunteers who give a hoot wanted for burrowing owl work party

There are about 20 spots available for those who would like to help and they generally go quickly so Meads advises those interested to sign up as soon as possible.

This event will take place in the newest site with the Nature Trust of BC in the White Lake area, south of Penticton.

“We will be working on installing a couple of burrows and fixing the fronts of the existing burrows with weed fabric,” said Meads. “This is your chance to reconnect with other members of the team, and share some good times .”

In their prime, the owls had previously used vacated dens of other animals including badgers, however there are few of those left and one of the mandates of the society over the years has been to build new ones for the birds of prey where they can raise their young in the spring and summer before their annual migration south.

In addition to this work, Meads operates a captive-breeding program out of their facilities on the Nature Trust’s property north of Oliver it shares with SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre.

To register for the field trip contact the society at lmeads@gmail.com

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Devika Shah of the World Wildlife Fund Canada shovels some of the dirt from an existing den last year near Cawston. (file photo)

Volunteers work to create a new den for returning burrowing owls near Cawston last year. (file photo)

Previous story
Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows
Next story
B.C. First Nation makes claim for sale of reserve lands 150 years ago

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk climate action, pipelines at Vernon forum

Labour shortages, climate crisis, interprovincial trade and more were discussed

Coldstream poet shortlisted for book prize

The Kobzar Book Award looks for Ukrainian-Canadian experience in literature

Dance traces back ancestral origins in Vernon

Red Sky Performance, Trace, at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17

Vernon Vipers blueliner player to watch

Trey Taylor makes initial list of NHL Central Scouting’s lookahead prospects for 2020 NHL draft

Vernon CMHA needs more support for men

Vernon and District branch of Canadian Mental Health Association to offer peer-support training

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

Man who found hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness still waiting for answers

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Volunteer to help save the burrowing owl in the South Okanagan

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society is hosting a work party to help with owl habitat

Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

Armando Esparza-Ochoa didn’t appear either in court or by video-link today

Qigong and tai chi session scheduled in Summerland

Exercises will be taught at Summerland Drop In on Oct. 17

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety wants to grow up in a loving home

Six-month-old cat lives at Critteraid in Summerland

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Most Read