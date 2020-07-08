A juvenile bald eagle is bound for a rehabilitation centre after being rescued near the Salmon Arm wharf on July 6. (Gary Turner photo)

Volunteers pull off late-night eagle rescue in Salmon Arm

Bird bound for a rehabilitation centre in Delta

A juvenile bald eagle is bound for a rehabilitation centre after volunteers pulled off a late-night rescue of the frightened and uncooperative bird on July 6.

The young raptor appeared injured and caught up in brush near the stage in the Salmon Arm Marine Park when it was found by a patrolling security guard, explained Gary Turner, a Vernon resident who performs bird rescues on behalf of the OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

It was around 10 p.m. when the call came in; Turner said he doesn’t usually attempt night rescues but decided to drive to Salmon Arm for this one.

Read More: Salmon Arm firefighters respond to nighttime garage blaze

Read More: Shuswap River levels declining but remain ‘unseasonably high’

While they awaited his arrival, Turner suggested the people who spotted the injured bird try to get a blanket over top of it to calm it down. According to Turner this did not go well as the eagle slipped away from the would-be rescuers and hopped into Shuswap Lake where it swam away.

It was around 11 p.m. when Turner arrived. The eagle had returned to shore and was perched on the railing of a footbridge. Using a net and blanket, he was able to get the eagle, which he believes is a female, into a large dog crate.

Turner brought the eagle back to his home where he says the bird is alert and eating. He is awaiting another OWL volunteer to drive the eagle to the the rehabilitation centre in Delta where they will determine exactly what injuries stopped it from flying away.

For concerns about the injured bird or more information on assisting rescue efforts, OWL can be reached at 604-946-3171.

Read More: VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released in Malakwa after nearly three-month recovery

Read More: VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018
Next story
The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Just Posted

Missing Lake Country man found safe

The 65-year-old, reported missing July 4, has been located safe and sound

Sunflower Highway, art initiative to connect Fraser Valley, Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan

Sunflowers made out of reclaimed materials will be installed on public art trails

Westside motorists advised of overnight road closure tonight

Maintenance closing road between Traders Cove and Pine Point near Kelowna July 8

Vernon golf pros collect BC cash

Duo from The Rise in the money at PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship

Shuswap River levels declining but remain ‘unseasonably high’

Users warned that some recreational activities common this time of year may not yet be safe

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

LETTER: Summerland’s solar project should be scrapped

Flaws and objections have been raised

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Volunteers pull off late-night eagle rescue in Salmon Arm

Bird bound for a rehabilitation centre in Delta

B.C. tent camps persist as hotels, housing bought for homeless

Current estimate 40 camps, homeless counts stalled by COVID-19

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

Kelowna’s Gotham Nightclub set to reopen Friday

Gotham will be the second club to reopen in Kelowna amid COVID-19

RCMP search of Penticton motel room nets firearms, drug-trafficking related items

Samuel Prescott-Perreault, 32 years old, and 27-year-old Paige Rist are facing charges

Most Read